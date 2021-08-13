Gloucester has seen the number of active cases of COVID-19 increase from 14 to 23 over the past week.
And one city resident was hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to numbers released by the city Health Department.
The percent positivity rate for the city is at 2.43%, with 1,152 tests taken in the last two weeks this side of the bridge. The percent positivity is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the total number of tests during the time period.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 30 cases of COVID-19 in the city in the last two weeks, up from 25 in the two weeks before July 25. In mid-June, the city had recorded no cases for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 2,058 confirmed cases in Gloucester as of Wednesday, when 63,436 tests had been given to residents. At least 40 residents have died of COVID-19 complications.
Across the state, there were 1,182 new, confirmed cases Thursday, according to data released Friday. This brings the total to 686,018 cases across the Commonwealth since the pandemic began. There were 375 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide. There have been 17,772 deaths in total.
The highest rates of infection continue to be among the state's 20- to 29-year-olds, followed by 30- to 39-year-olds.
As Gloucester works to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its new delta variant, vaccination rollout has seen 75% of residents get at least one dose.
Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 are the most vaccinated group with 92% have received at least one dose. Those 75 and older follow close behind, with 90% receiving one dose.
Those between the ages of 36 and 64 follow with 84% receiving at least one dose.
Roughly 70% of residents 20- to 29-years-old have received at least one dose. About 64% of Gloucester 12- to 19-year-olds have been jabbed at least once.
Rockport had seven active cases as of Monday, up from none the previous week, according to state data. Three of those cases were in people between 40 and 59, two among those between 20 and 39, and two more among those older than 60. Among residents, at least 82% have received one dose of vaccination against COVID-19, while 78% are fully vaccinated.
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 310 confirmed cases in Rockport, including 48 among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. As of Monday, 279 residents had recovered. At least 24 residents have died of the virus while 13,717 tests had been given to residents as of Aug. 9.
Manchester had five active cases as of Thursday, according to the town's website, manchester.ma.us, up from one Aug 5. Of those eligible, 77% of residents are fully vaccinated.
There have been 254 confirmed cases in town, and more than 14,118 tests had been given.
Essex has had no cases in the last four weeks, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. There have been 198 confirmed cases — 110 this year and 88 in 2020— and 7,271 tests administered to residents.