On Monday, Massachusetts reported nine newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and 725 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first time in more than a week that the daily number of newly confirmed cases have dipped below 1,000.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 9,800 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 156,400.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were about 470 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and nearly 100 in intensive care units.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,432.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 411 confirmed cases Monday, 7 more than last Wednesday. As of last Wednesday, 15,307 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 419 have recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 93 confirmed cases Monday, the same as last Wednesday when 3,201 residents has been tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-three residents among the 93 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases, 1,529 tested last Wednesday.
Manchester: 28 confirmed cases last Wednesday, one more than previous week, and 2,432 tested.
Local hospitals: On Friday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were 6 suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus, the same as Thursday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.