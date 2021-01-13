BOSTON — Two inmates at a Massachusetts medium and minimum security prison that focuses on mental health have recently died of COVID-19 complications, officials say.
The deaths of inmates housed at the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater occurred Jan. 4 and Jan. 8, a Department of Correction spokesperson told The Enterprise of Brockton.
The deaths were reported to the special master monitoring the status of the coronavirus at the state's prisons. Both were men in their mid-50s and both had been treated at outside hospitals before their deaths, the department said.
At least 18 prisoners held at state facilities and two inmates at county jails have died after contracting the coronavirus, according to the state.