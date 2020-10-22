SALEM — Register John O’Brien announced Thursday, Oct. 22, that an employee of the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds has tested positive for COVID-19 and the registry was promptly closed and all staff sent home.
“We are all saddened to hear that one of our coworkers has tested positive, but I have made the decision to immediately close the registry and send the entire staff home until further notice,” O’Brien said in a prepared statement. In addition, he is urging all registry staff be tested and notify their physicians.
The registry has contracted with an outside vendor to perform a complete deep cleaning of the space to ensure the safety of all.
Even though the registry has not been open to the public, employees have been working since this pandemic started in March. This is the first time that the Southern Essex District Registry has had to close, but it will continue to serve the public by recording documents electronically until the facility can be reopened.
O’Brien urged people to monitor the registry website at salemdeeds.com and Facebook for more information.