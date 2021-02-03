The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 53 on Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,415 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by about 2,200 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 504,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,600 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 330 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 68. There were an estimated more than 64,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,126.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,427 confirmed cases Sunday, up from 1,395 on Jan. 26. On Sunday, there were also 92 active cases and 79 probable cases. At least 35 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as Sunday, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. About 34,737 tests had been given to residents as of Jan. 26.
Rockport: 222 confirmed cases Monday, up from 214 on Jan. 26, and 14 active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 166 residents had recovered by Jan. 26. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 6,871 tests had been given to residents as of Jan. 26.
Over the last two weeks, four have acquired COVID through household contact, three cases are related to close contact outside of the household, one through workplace setting, and six cases are unknown exposure. The age distribution for those cases is as follows: under 20, two cases; 20-39- no cases; 40-59- seven cases; 60 and older, five cases.
Essex: 124 confirmed cases cases Monday, up three from Jan. 2 when 3,836 tests of residents had been administered. There have 36 cases this year and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 178 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 174 on Jan. 27, and six actives cases. And 7,599 tests given as of Jan 26.