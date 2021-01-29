The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 98 on Friday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,154 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 2,700 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 491,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were fewer than 1,800 people reported hospitalized Friday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 400 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 70. There were an estimated more than 74,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities topped 8,000 — rising to 8,030.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,395 confirmed cases Tuesday, up from 1,303 confirmed cases Jan. 19. At least 33 residents had died of COVID-19 complications and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. About 34,737 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday.
Rockport: 214 confirmed cases Monday, up from 200 on Jan. 19, and 28 active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 166 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 6,871 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday.
Essex: 121 confirmed cases cases Tuesday, the same as Monday, and 3,836 tests of residents administered.
Manchester: 174 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 172 Tuesday, and 20 actives cases. And 7,599 tests given as of Tuesday.