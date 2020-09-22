Massachusetts reported 11 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 140 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 9,120 and its confirmed caseload to more than 125,800.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 370 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, with nearly 70 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to nearly 5,990 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, by far the highest in the world. The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days. It is roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Alabama.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 293 confirmed cases, six active, last Wednesday, five more than previous week, and 8,373 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 87 on Monday, the same as last Wednesday when 2,006 had been residents tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-nine residents among the 87 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 25 last Wednesday, one more than the previous week, and 970 tested.
Manchester: 23 on Wednesday, one more than the previous week, and 1,458 tested.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were six suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, and two patients in the Intensive Care Unit, on Moday at 5 p.m. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.