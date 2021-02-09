The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 68 on Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,821 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 1,300 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 519,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were about 1,400 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 320 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 68. There were an estimated more than 55,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,268.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,432 confirmed cases Feb. 2. On Feb. 1, there were also 92 active cases and 79 probable cases. At least 35 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as of Feb. 1, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. About 36,245 tests had been given to residents as of Feb. 2.
Rockport: 225 confirmed cases Monday, up from 222 on Feb. 2, and nine active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 166 residents had recovered by Jan. 26. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 8,087 tests had been given to residents as of Feb. 2.
Essex: 128 confirmed cases cases Sunday, and 4,000 tests of residents administered as of Feb. 2. There have 40 cases this year and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 178 confirmed cases last Wednesday, up from 174 on Jan. 27, and six actives cases. And 7,932 tests given as of Feb. 2.