The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 82 on Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,903 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 1,900 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 521,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,300 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 300 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 72. There were an estimated more than 52,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,291.
More than 950,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,432 confirmed cases Feb. 2. On Feb. 1, there were also 92 active cases and 79 probable cases. At least 35 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as of Feb. 1, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. About 36,245 tests had been given to residents as of Feb. 2.
Rockport: 225 confirmed cases Monday, up from 222 on Feb. 2, and nine active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 166 residents had recovered by Jan. 26. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 8,087 tests had been given to residents as of Feb. 2.
Essex: 129 confirmed cases cases Tuesday, up one from Sunday. There have been 41 cases this year and 88 in 2020, while 4,000 tests of residents were administered as of Feb. 2.
Manchester: 183 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 178 on Feb. 3, and four actives cases. And 7,932 tests given as of Feb. 2.