BOSTON — The number of new COVID-19 deaths has surged past 3,000, just five days after crossing the threshold of 2,000 deaths.
Massachusetts health officials reported 104 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 3,003.
The state also reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of nearly 56,500 confirmed cases.
Massachusetts saw its first COVID-19 death on March 20, and the outbreak has intensified as the state imposed strict social distancing measures and contact tracing aimed at slowing transmission.
The state passed 1,000 deaths on April 15.
In other coronavirus-related developments in Massachusetts:
Antibody tests
Gov. Charlie Baker is pressing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ramp up efforts to determine which coronavirus antibody tests are the most reliable.
The tests look for the presence of antibodies that show if an individual has been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Baker said some of the tests have error rates of up to 35%.
“The FDA needs to do the work and then decide which tests they view as being the ones that are approved and effective and accurate and at that point in time a lot of people, including us, will do a lot more of it,” the Republican said at a Monday news conference. “A test that is wrong up to a third of the time is not very helpful.”
It’s also not clear if having antibodies provides future immunity from the virus, he said.
While antibody tests can help determine what portion of a population has been exposed to the virus, what’s needed even more is an increase in traditional testing to determine who currently has the virus and may infect others, Baker said.
Up to 40% of those who currently have the virus may show no symptoms, he said.
Opening businesses
Baker said Monday that he’ll have more information later in the week about when and how the state may reopen for business.
The current state of emergency that has shuttered nonessential businesses and closed schools extends through May 4. School buildings have since been ordered closed for the rest of the academic year.
Baker declined to say whether he will extend the state of emergency past May 4, but said any announcement must come with a plan about how to safely ease restrictions.
Baker said that while the trend data in Massachusetts remains relatively high, the state is continuing to see a plateau in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said May 4 is too early to relax restrictions.
"Boston will not reopen on May 4," he said.
