BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts death toll from COVID-19 surged past 5,000 on Monday even as the state began mapping out plans to gradually restart the state's economy.
Massachusetts reported another 129 confirmed COVID-19-related death, bringing to 5,108 the total number of deaths recorded in the state since the pandemic's start.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts neared 78,500 after the state reported an additional 669 individuals who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
There were more than 800 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, while there were about 3,100 people overall currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The number of deaths at long-term care facilities stands at 3,071 — or more than 60% of all COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
Here are number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 188 on Wednesday; at least 11 patients have died.
Rockport: 71 on Monday, including those who have recovered; 35 patients are in long-term or congregant living facilities.
Essex: 17 on Wednesday.
Manchester: 14 on Wednesday.
Local hospitals: There were 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital as of Monday morning. Five of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 24 suspected cases with two of those patients in the ICU.
There were 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers.