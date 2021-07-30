ROCKPORT — Increased construction and material costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have driven the town to temporarily put the DPW Facility project on the back burner.
“We’re going to revisit, probably in the late fall, early winter,” said Bruce Reed, a member of the DPW Facility Building Committee and DPW Board of Engineers. “Then the committee is going to make some hard decisions on what to do.”
The town has earmarked approximately $12.43 million for the project. In 2019, voters approved a debt exclusion override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to give the project $11.35 million over a 20-year period. The project also received $900,000 from the town’s Sale of Land fund.
When the project went out to bid last year, contractors priced it at $2.2 million over initial estimates. This was due in part to a nation-wide shortage in steel; even now as life is somewhat returning to normalcy, manufacturers are having a tough time keeping up with demand.
“I cant specify which ones, but our architect found most communities are in the same situation as we are,” said Reed.
Earlier this month, Gloucester announced it will be substituting materials and methods with less expensive alternatives for its combined East Gloucester and Veterans Elementary School building project. The move, prompted by high material costs, will shave $2 million from the project’s construction budget.
Last month, Rockport’s DPW Facility Building Committee tried to cut costs by trimming some of the building’s new features. A overhang awning for emergency vehicles and row of storage lockers in the center of the facility were axed, and the committee began looking into purchasing smaller, portable vehicle lifts instead of higher-priced permanent devices.
“At the mechanical shops and the wash bay, we wanted to have two doors on either side so the trucks can drive in and out,” Reed said. “We did away with one of the sets of doors so you would now just have to back out. It cost $50,000 a door, so there was $100,000 cut right there.”
Even with these cuts, Reed said the committee found the project was at least $1 million over budget.
“All the contractors have increased contingency funds so they don’t get burned,” he explained. “It’s kind of a tsunami right now.”
Reed said the committee hopes prices will fall in a couple of months.
“The committee is still meeting and we’re trying to work our way through this,” he continued. “The market won’t go down to how it was, but if it comes down 5 to 10 percent maybe we’ll be all set. A good thing is that the price of wood from manufacturers is going down, so hopefully that will happen with steel.”
The committee hopes to pursue the project’s original design. But if prices remain high, the smaller-scale design is under consideration.
“(The original design) has everything we feel should be in a DPW facility,” said Reed. “When we originally drafted the plans we had it was on the small side anyhow. It’s Rockport, so we were being frugal. We would like to get it going sooner rather than later, but we’d like to get it done with the money that was allocated to it.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.