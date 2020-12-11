BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Foundation announced Friday it is distributing nearly $2 million to organizations helping area residents cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Ten organizations focused on helping Black, Indigenous and other communities of color in the city and suburbs will share $1.5 million in grants, while the foundation will invest another $450,000 in three collaborative efforts to meet long-term needs in housing, community development and the arts.
“The second wave of the pandemic has exacerbated the pain for too many people in our communities. It is incumbent on all of us, in philanthropy and beyond, to commit to meet long-term needs and fix the systems that create and sustain inequity," President and CEO Paul Grogan said in a statement.