Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 343 confirmed cases on Wednesday, 12 more than Tuesday, and 11,095 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 321 have recovered.
Rockport: 90 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 2,675 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Sixty-eight residents among the 88 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as the previous Wednesday, and 1,300 tested.
Manchester: 26 confirmed cases on Wednesday, two more previous week, and 2,060 tested.
Local hospitals: On Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there was one suspected or confirmed case of coronavirus, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than Friday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.