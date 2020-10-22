The state’s coronavirus numbers continue to slide in the wrong direction.
Almost one quarter of the cities or towns in Massachusetts are now designated by the state as being at the highest-risk for COVID-19 transmission. In its weekly update on municipality-specific coronavirus activity, the Department of Public Health said 22 new towns, including Gloucester, have been color-coded red this week, signifying that the average daily incidence rate is more than eight cases per 100,000 residents there,
As of Thursday, the status of positive COVID-19 cases in Gloucester were as follows: 39 active cases; 439 overall cases (390 confirmed and 49 probable); 374 recovered; and 26 COVID-19 related deaths.
The city, partnering with the state, is offering drive-through testing on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue. Testing is free for everyone, regardless of their address.
Massachusetts reported 30 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 980 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,589 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 144,000.
Adding in presumed deaths, the state’s total COVID-19-related death toll now stands at 9,810.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests ticked up 1.4% — up from 0.8% a month ago. The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 520 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, and more than 100 in intensive care units.
The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 519, up from 366 about a month ago.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,314.
— From staff and wire reports
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 39 active cases among 390 confirmed cases Thursday, 26 fewer than Wednesday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19, 374 have recovered and 13,163 have been tested.
Rockport: 91 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 2,894 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy residents among the 91 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as the previous Wednesday, and 1,381 tested.
Manchester: 27 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous week, and 2,237 tested.
Local hospitals: On Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were two suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus, one less than Tuesday and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.