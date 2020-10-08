State public health officials on Thursday reported eight new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the death toll to 9,350.
They also said the number of confirmed cases rose by nearly 410, bringing the total caseload in Massachusetts to more than 134,275.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 306 confirmed cases on Wednesday, six more than previous Wednesday, and 10,244 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 88 confirmed cases Wednesday, same as Monday, and 2,490 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Sixty-eight residents among the 88 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous Wednesday, and 1,890 tested.
Manchester: 24 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more previous week, and 1,747 tested.
Local hospitals: On Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there was. one suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, three less than Tuesday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unity. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.