Massachusetts reported eight newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 450 newly confirmed cases Monday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,323 and its confirmed caseload to more than 133,300.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests remains just over 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 490 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, and more than 80 in intensive care units.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 300 confirmed cases on Wednesday, seven more than previous Wednesday, and 9,600 residents. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 88 confirmed cases on Monday, up one from Wednesday when 2,317 residents tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-eight residents among the 88 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 28 confirmed cases on Wednesday, three more than previous Wednesday, and 1,139 tested.
Manchester: 23 confirmed cases on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 1,747 tested.
Local hospitals: On Monday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there was one suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus and no patients in the Intensive Care Unity. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.