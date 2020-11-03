On Tuesday, Massachusetts’ confirmed COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,035 and its confirmed caseload to 157,308.
The state reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and 923 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 411 confirmed cases Monday, 7 more than last Wednesday. As of last Wednesday, 15,307 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-9 and 419 have recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 93 confirmed cases Monday, the same as last Wednesday when 3,201 residents has been tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-three residents among the 93 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases, 1,529 tested last Wednesday.
Manchester: 28 confirmed cases last Wednesday, one more than previous week, and 2,432 tested.