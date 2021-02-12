More than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 87 on Friday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 15,051 since the start of the pandemic.
It took the state less than a year to cross the troubling marker. The first confirmed COVID-19 death, a man in his 80s from Suffolk County, occurred March 20 last year.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 2,200 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 525,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,200 people reported hospitalized Friday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 300 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 72. There were an estimated more than 48,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,327.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1, 477 confirmed cases Tuesday, up from 1,432 on Feb. 2. On Feb. 1, there were also 92 active cases and 79 probable cases. At least 35 residents had died of COVID-19 complications as of Feb. 1, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. About 37,723 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday.
Rockport: 225 confirmed cases Monday, up from 222 on Feb. 2, and nine active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 166 residents had recovered by Jan. 26. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 8,373 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday.
Essex: 129 confirmed cases cases Tuesday, up one from Sunday. There have been 41 cases this year and 88 in 2020, while 4,198 tests of residents were administered as of Tuesday.
Manchester: 183 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 178 on Feb. 3, and four actives cases. And 8,303 tests given as of Tuesday.