The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 55 on Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 15,312 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by about 1,300 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 533,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 1,100 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 270 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 70. There were an estimated nearly 40,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,420.
More than 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 893,000 first doses and more than 316,000 second doses.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,477 confirmed cases Feb. 16, up from 1,432 on Feb. 2. At least 35 residents had died of COVID-19 complications as of Feb. 1, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. About 37,723 tests had been given to residents as of Feb. 16.
Rockport: 231 confirmed cases Monday, up from 225 on Feb. 8, and seven active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 202 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 8,373 tests had been given to residents as of Feb 9.
Essex: 131 confirmed cases cases Monday, up two from Feb. 9. There have been 43 cases this year and 88 in 2020, while 4,198 tests of residents were administered as of Feb. 9.
Manchester: 185 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 183 on Feb. 19, and three actives cases. And 8,303 tests given as of Feb. 9.