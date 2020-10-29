In Massachusetts, 1,243 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday .

Health officials also reported 27 additional deaths.

The state has reported 151,741 confirmed cases and 9,727 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

— Times Staff

Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:

Gloucester: 404 confirmed cases Wednesday, 2 more than Monday. As of Wednesday, 15,307 had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 391 have recovered as of Monday.

Rockport: 93 confirmed cases Wednesday, two more than Monday, and 3,201 tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-two residents among the 91 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.

Essex: 29 confirmed cases, 1,529 tested Wednesday.

Manchester: 28 confirmed cases Wednesday, one more than previous week, and 2,432 tested.

Local hospitals: On Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were 6 suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus, eight less than Tuesday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, the same as Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.

 

