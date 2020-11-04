After two days with new COVID-19 case counts below 1,000, the state Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,629 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
A total of 158,937 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19 since February, and the DPH's latest daily report said that an estimated 17,455 of those people currently have active cases. Another 9,836 from that total have died, including 27 whose deaths were newly reported on Wednesday.
When the 226 deaths among people with probable COVID-19 cases are added in, the state's fatality count rises to 10,062.
Wednesday's 1,629 cases came from 103,066 newly reported molecular COVID-19 tests, representing a positivity rate of about 1.6 percent and a major uptick in tests from the 54,843 in Tuesday's report and the 51,419 on Monday.
— State House News Service
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 411 confirmed cases Monday, 7 more than last Wednesday. As of last Wednesday, 15,307 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-9 and 419 have recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 93 confirmed cases Monday, the same as last Wednesday when 3,201 residents has been tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-three residents among the 93 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases, 1,529 tested last Wednesday.
Manchester: 32 confirmed cases Wednesday, four more than previous week, when 2,432 had been tested.