The state Department of Public Health reported more than 730 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, but that was out of nearly 19,600 people tested.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Massachusetts has now risen over the past two weeks from more than 409 per day on Sept. 24 to almost 581 per day on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has risen over the past two weeks from 0.65% on Sept. 24 to almost 1% on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins.
The state has now had more than 135,000 confirmed cases and 9,362 deaths.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease is 500, the department said.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 306 confirmed cases and 43 probable on Wednesday, six more than previous Wednesday, and 10,244 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 314 have recovered.
Rockport: 88 confirmed cases Wednesday, same as Monday, and 2,490 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Sixty-eight residents among the 88 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous Wednesday, and 1,890 tested.
Manchester: 24 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more previous week, and 1,747 tested.
Local hospitals: On Thursday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were two suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, one more than Wednesday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unity. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.