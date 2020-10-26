Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported more than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.
The 1,216 new cases were out of about 20,000 tests, a positivity rate of about 6%, according to data released by the Department of Public Health.
While Gloucester is designated as a "Red" high risk community, according to public health data released Thursday, city officials say case counts have decreased significantly and have continued to decline since the first spike, from 79 active cases a week ago to 32 active cases Monday.
"Our current active case count has dropped significantly as cases continue to be released daily from quarantine. Even with five days of free community testing, we are not seeing an additional uptick in cases," city officials said in a statement.
The city partners with Biobot Analytics to track COVID-19 in local wastewater, and officials say virus levels have come down this past week as the count of new active cases has declined.
"We are encouraged by this news. Residents must continue to practice social distancing, wear facemasks whenever out in public, practice proper hygiene and avoid gathering in large groups," the Gloucetser statement said. "With these measures, we are hopeful that Gloucester will be able to transition out of a high risk designation soon."
Meanwhile, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Massachusetts has now surged over the past two weeks from more than 565 on Oct. 11 to more than 986 on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Massachusetts has risen over the past two weeks from 0.96% on Oct. 11 to almost 1.4% on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now more than 148,000.
The state also reported 17 more deaths from the virus, pushing the death toll to more than 9,650.
The number of people in the state's hospitals with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, climbed to 550, with 105 of those patients in intensive care.
— Staff and Associated Press reports
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 32 active cases among 402 confirmed cases Monday, 12 fewer cases than Thursday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 391 have recovered as of Monday. As of Thursday, 13,163 have been tested.
Rockport: 91 confirmed cases Monday, the same as Wednesday, when 2,894 were residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-two residents among the 91 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as the previous Wednesday, and 1,381 tested.
Manchester: 27 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous week, and 2,237 tested.
Local hospitals: On Friday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were five suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus, three more than Thursday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, one more than Thursday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.