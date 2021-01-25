The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 45 on Monday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 3,500.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 13,889 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 479,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,900 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 420 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 71. There were an estimated more than 92,000 current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 7,932.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,303 confirmed cases Jan. 19, up from 1,140 confirmed cases on Jan. 10. At least 33 residents had died of COVID-19 complications and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. More than 32,927 tests had been given to residents as of Jan. 19.
Rockport: 214 confirmed cases Monday, up from 200 on Jan. 19, and 28 active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 166 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 6,871 tests had been given to residents as of Jna. 19.
Essex: 116 confirmed cases cases Jan. 19, when 3,649 tests of residents had been administered.
Manchester: 164 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 148 on Jan. 13, and 13 actives cases. And 7,210 tests given as of Jan. 19.