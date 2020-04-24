The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Gloucester residents has climbed to 120 on Thursday, up from 111 midweek.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken also announced that of 120 cases, four patients are hospitalized, 53 are in isolation, 56 have recovered, and seven have died. "Please take a moment to send love, good thoughts and prayers to all the individuals and their families affected this terrible virus," she said.
"The number of cases in the state continues to rise as testing becomes more widespread. More testing makes more data and information available. We don’t yet have enough data and we need that data to plan for what comes next," the mayor continued. But, she said there are positive developments to report:
Physical distancing and wearing masks or face coverings can slow transmission of the virus and protect our most vulnerable residents, experts say.
Always call 911 in emergency. First responders continue to answer all emergency calls during the COVID-19 pandemic as they would normally.
"If you are suffering from a serious medical condition, we urge you not to wait to get treatment because of coronavirus fears. Just this morning I was on a call with AGH (Addison Gilbert Hospital) and they are open, safe, stocked, staffed and prepared," Romeo Theken said. "If you are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, or other acute illness or injury please seek medical attention immediately. You can always call your health care provider for guidance but if you feel it is an emergency please call 911.
This reminder comes after the launch of a new pubic service announcement by Gov. Charlie Baker's office from the Boston medical community encouraging Massachusetts residents to always seek help right away in the event of a medical emergency.
Contact tracing by the Gloucester Health Department ccontinues to identify and monitor those individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as anyone with whom they have recently come into contact. Theirwork is ensuring proper isolation and quarantine protocols are followed in an effort to protect all from exposure and community transmission.
The mayor also re-iterated some recent announcements:
Face coverings must be worn when entering any essential business in Gloucester.
School closures have been extended through the end of the school year; and as a result remote learning efforts will continue.
Look for important COVID-19 information and resources, including details on some city deadline extensions, on the city’s newly redesigned website, https://gloucester-ma.gov/ .
"My team and I are working around the clock to make the best decisions to ensure your safety," the mayor said. "Every day we are having conversations with each other, our municipal colleagues and state and federal officials about this virus, important public policy issues, and what comes next. Know during those discussions, and as we make decisions, my team and I are thinking of the citizens of this community, your concerns, and our collective needs.
"We’re still seeing some instances where people aren’t doing what they are supposed to be doing. Come on people! The Gloucester I know can do better," Romeo Theken said. "We have asked a lot of you and we appreciate your cooperation. It’s not over until it’s over and today it most definitely isn’t over. Stay home, stay safe!"
"Like many of you I am frustrated and scared but we are in the midst of the surge and we ask that you please stay the course and continue to practice the safety measures recommended and required by our public health experts," she continued. "These measures are necessary to protect yourself as well as your family, friends and neighbors. Our safety is in each other’s hands. We’re in this together, and together we will get through this.
"Be safe and stay well."
Here are other Cape Ann communities’ COVID-19 case numbers, as reported by state and municipal officials:
Rockport: 24 cases Wednesday, up one from Tuesday.
Essex: 12 cases Wednesday, up two from Friday. As of Friday, Essex is now requiring face masks to be worn in to any place allowed to be open during the coronavirus pandemic, including groceries, gas stations, home improvement stores and to the town transfer station and the like. It also applies to common spaces in residential and commercial buildings with more than one unit.
Manchester: 12 cases, up three from last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Friday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, there were 45 confirmed coronavirus cases — up one from 24 hours before. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 36 suspected cases, up from 29 Thursday, with three of those patients in the ICU. There are 56 confirmed cases among employees at the two hospitals.