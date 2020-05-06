Here are number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann on Wednesday:
Gloucester: 188, up from 169 on Tuesday; at least 11 patients have died.
Rockport: 47, one more than Monday.
Essex: 17, up one from Saturday.
Manchester: 14, up one from April 29.
Local hospitals: There were 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital as of Wednesday morning, an increase of one from the previous day. Five of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, down two from Tuesday.
There were another 37 suspected cases — a drop of 14 from Tuesday — with two of those in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at those two hospitals is now at 29, one fewer than the day before.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital had 82 inpatients with coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, two fewer than on Tuesday. There were also 24 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, the same as the previous day.
There were 29 patients under investigation for coronavirus, a drop of three from the day before.
All told, a total of 407 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.