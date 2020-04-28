The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Gloucester residents climbed to 142 on Monday, up from 111 on Thursday.
Of those cases, seven patients are hospitalized, 67 are in isolation, 60 have recovered, and eight have died.
Here are other Cape Ann communities’ COVID-19 case numbers, as reported by state and municipal officials:
Rockport: 33 cases Monday, up from 24 on April 22.
Essex: 15 cases as of April 24.
Manchester: 12 cases as of April 22.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Tuesday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, there were 62 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients, six of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 39 suspected cases, with four of those patients in the ICU. There are 27 confirmed cases among employees at the two hospitals.