Here are latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 143 on Wednesday. At least eight residents have died from COVID-19.
Rockport: 46 on Monday, up from 33 on Wednesday.
Essex: 16 on Saturday, up one from Wednesday.
Manchester: 13 cases on Wednesday.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Monday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, there were 47 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients, seven of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit. That was down from 55 cases on Friday, but one more in ICU
There were another 48 suspected cases, up four from Friday, with three patients in the ICU, the same as Friday. There are 31 confirmed cases among employees at the two hospitals, one more than Friday.