Here are number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 188 last Wednesday; at least 11 patients have died.
Rockport: 71 on Monday, including those who have recovered; 35 patients are in long-term or congregant living facilities.
Essex: 17 last Wednesday.
Manchester: 14 last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: There were 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital on Tuesday morning, up four from Monday. Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, one more than Monday.
There were another 27 suspected cases, up three from Monday, with two of those patients in the ICU, same as Monday
There were 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers, one more than Monday.