According to figures by the state released Friday, Addison Gilbert Hospital is treating its first patient confirmed to have or suspected of having the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the numbered of confirmed cases in the city jumped from 65 on Tuesday to 104 on Friday. The city said six residents have died from COVID-19 complications, 47 are in isolation, four are hospitalized, and 47 have recovered.
Beth Israel Lahey Health has been working to keep Addison Gilbert Hospital free of the novel coronavirus; on Thursday the state said there were no COVID-19-positive patients or staff at the Gloucester hospital.
State figures showed 79 confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients being treated at Beverly Hospital, which Beth Israel Lahey Health also operates, and nine patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
Beth Israel Lahey Health on Friday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, it was treating 45 confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients, five of whom were in ICU; and 39 patients suspected of having it, four of whom were in ICU. It also reported 50 cases of confirmed coronavirus among employees at the hospitals.
Here are other Cape Ann communities’ COVID-19 case numbers, as reported by municipal officials:
Rockport: 15 cases Tuesday, up one from Monday.
Essex: Ten cases Friday, up two from Thursday.
Manchester: Nine cases Wednesday, the same as the previous week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.