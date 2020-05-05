Here are latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 169 on Tuesday; three people hospitalized, 68 in isolation, 87 have recovered and 11 have died.
Rockport: 46 on Monday, up from 33 on April 29.
Essex: 16 on Saturday, up one from April 29.
Manchester: 13 cases on April 29.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Tuesday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, here were 49 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients, seven of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit. That was up from 47 cases Monday, but same number in ICU.
There were 51 suspected cases, up three from Monday, with three patients in the ICU, the same as Monday. There are 30 confirmed cases among employees at the two hospitals, one less than Monday.