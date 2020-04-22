Here are Cape Ann communities’ COVID-19 case numbers, as reported by municipal officials:
Gloucester: 111 confirmed cases, up from Friday's 104. The city said Friday that six Gloucester residents had died from COVID-19 complications, 47 were in isolation, four were hospitalized, and 47 had recovered.
Rockport: 24 cases Wednesday, up one from Tuesday.
Essex: 12 cases Wednesday, up two from Friday.
Manchester: 12 cases, up three from last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Wednesday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, there were 40 confirmed coronavirus cases — nine fewer than just 24 hours before. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, down two from Tuesday.
There were another 38 suspected cases (up nine from Tuesday) — with three of those in the ICU — and 54 cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, down two from the day before.