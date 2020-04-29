Here are latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 143 on Wednesday, up one from Monday. At least eight residents have died from COVID-19.
Rockport: 33 cases Wednesday, same as Monday.
Essex: 15 cases Wednesday, same as April 14.
Manchester: 13 cases on Wednesday, up one from April 22.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Wednesday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, there were 60 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients, seven of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit. There were another 43 suspected cases, with one patient in the ICU. There are 29 confirmed cases among employees at the two hospitals.