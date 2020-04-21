Here are Cape Ann communities’ COVID-19 case numbers, as reported by municipal officials:
Gloucester: 65 confirmed cases last Tuesday. The city said Monday that four residents have died from the virus, that 13 are in home isolation, four are hospitalized, and 44 have recovered.
Rockport: 23 cases Tuesday, up from 15 last Tues day.
Essex: Ten cases Friday, up two from Thursday.
Manchester: Nine cases as of last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Tuesday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, one more than on Monday. Nine of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. There were another 29 suspected cases, down eight from Monday, with three of those in the ICU. And 56 employees confirmed to have the coronavirus at those two hospitals, up four from the day before.
