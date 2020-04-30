Here are latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 143 on Wednesday. At least eight residents have died from COVID-19.
Rockport: 33 cases Wednesday.
Essex: 15 cases Wednesday.
Manchester: 13 cases on Wednesday.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Thursday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, there were 55 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients, six of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit. There were another 44 suspected cases, with three patients in the ICU. There are 30 confirmed cases among employees at the two hospitals.