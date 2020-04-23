ESSEX — The town of Essex becomes the latest community to require individuals to wear face masks in stores. Scofflaws could face a $300 fine.
The order from the town Board of Health is effective at midnight Friday. It applies to any place allowed to be open during the coronavirus pandemic, including groceries, gas stations, home improvement stores and to the town transfer station and the like. It also applies to common spaces in residential and commercial buildings with more than one unit.
Customers picking up food at nay restaurant or establishment serving food must also wear a mask, whether the food is picked up inside or outside.
All establishments open to public must post a sign saying masks must be worn to enter.
Employees of essential business must wear mask when dealing with the public and when within 6 feet from a coworker.
Bpard of Health officials and Essex police officers will enforce the order. Those in violation may be penalized through a non-criminal disposition process and face a $300 for each violation.
The orders remains in effect until the Board of Health decides a danger of spreading the virus no longer exists.
— Andrea Holbrook
Here are Cape Ann communities’ COVID-19 case numbers, as reported by municipal officials:
Gloucester: 111 confirmed cases on Wednesday, up from last Friday's 104. At least six residents have died from the virus.
Rockport: 24 cases Wednesday, up one from Tuesday.
Essex: 12 cases Wednesday, up two from Friday.
Manchester: 12 cases, up three from last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: Beth Israel Lahey Health on Thursday morning said between Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, there were 44 confirmed coronavirus cases — up four from 24 hours before. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 29 suspected cases with three of those patients in the ICU. There are 55 confirmed cases among employees at the two hospitals.