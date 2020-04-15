MANCHESTER — The number of novel coronavirus cases among Manchester's population has remained static over the last week.
Shortly after noon Wednesday, the Manchester Board of Health reported nine cases in town. The town is only publicly sharing positive case numbers and updating them weekly on Wednesdays.
"The fact that the Covid-19 case numbers in our town have remained low is a testament to the effectiveness of the social distancing all our community members have been practicing," the Board of Health said when announcing the numbers. "It is essential that we continue to do so to protect ourselves, our families, and our community."
In Gloucester, all city landings and public boat ramps are restricted for use by emergency or commercial vessels only. The harbormaster said the restrictions follow state guidelines, and are effective immediately, until at least May 4.
Here are other Cape Ann communities' COVID-19 case numbers:
Gloucester: 65 confirmed cases on Tuesday. The city said Monday that four residents have died from the virus, that 13 are in home isolation, four are hospitalized, and 44 have recovered.
Rockport: 15 cases Tuesday, up one from Monday.
Essex: Eight cases Wednesday, up one from the weekend.
Local hospitals: On Wednesday morning Beth Israel Lahey Health said there were 45 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 38 suspected cases in patients, three of who are in ICU, and 43 cases of confirmed coronavirus among employees at those hospitals.
