BOSTON — Supporters of a bill that would mandate daily COVID-19 reports from nursing homes, elder housing and assisted living facilities asked lawmakers on Thursday to add more topics to the list of data that would be required.
The state Elder Affairs Committee held a video-conference hearing on a bill filed by state House Chair Rep. Ruth Balser that would require the facilities to report their COVID-19 case count and any deaths to public health officials. The Department of Public Health would also be required to make weekly reports to lawmakers on COVID-19 cases and deaths in assisted living, elderly housing or long-term care facilities, plus demographic data.
As the state tries to control the spread of the contagious respiratory disease, nursing homes and long-term care facilities have become a major focal point. Almost half of the state's 1,245 recorded COVID-19 deaths have been in long-term care facilities.
The Department of Public Health's daily updates on the coronavirus include some information on cases in long-term care facilities. As of Thursday afternoon, 610 COVID-19 deaths had been reported in long-term care facilities, 232 long-term care facilities were reporting at least one case, and a combined total of 4,798 residents and workers of such facilities had tested positive.
AARP state director Mike Festa said the bill is "really critical" to ensuring "that there is full transparency regarding what is happening with these facilities," where there is a "very high incidence" of COVID-19.
— Katie Lannan, SHNS
Here are Cape Ann communities’ COVID-19 case numbers, as reported by municipal officials:
Gloucester: 65 confirmed cases on Tuesday. The city said Monday that four residents have died from the virus, that 13 are in home isolation, four are hospitalized, and 44 have recovered.
Rockport: 15 cases Tuesday, up one from Monday.
Essex: Eight cases Thursday, up one from the weekend.
Manchester: Nine cases Wednesday, the same as the previous week.
Local hospitals: On Thursday morning, Beth Israel Lahey Health reported to the state that there were 43 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital. Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. Beth Israel Lahey Health is working to keep Addison Gilbert Hospital free of the novel coronavirus; there are no COVID-19-positive patients or staff at the Gloucester hospital.
There were another 37 suspected cases in Beverly Hospital patients, three of who are in ICU, and 45 cases of confirmed coronavirus among employees at the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.