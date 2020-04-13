On Monday, the city of Gloucester reported seven new cases of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus since Friday.
The number of cases in the city now stands at 65, with four residents having died from the virus. Thirteen people are in home isolation, four are hospitalized, and 44 have recovered.
Rockport has joined Gloucester in requiring everyone entering or working at essential businesses and food establishments to wear a face mask or covering at all times when on the premises.
The town announced the order while reporting 14 cases of coronavirus, including those who have recovered, as of 5 p.m. April 13. The town is updating the numbers weekly on Mondays between 4 and 6 p.m.
In addition, the Rockport Board of Health also issued these Public Health Orders:
* Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a cloth face mask or covering whenever they are out in public. This applies to everyone over the age of 2 — no exceptions.
* The requirement to socially and physically distance still stands.
Essex: Five cases as of April 4; two active, three recovered.
Manchester: Nine cases as of noon April 8. The town is only publicly sharing positive case numbers and updating them weekly on Wednesdays.
As of Monday morning, there were 43 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, down four from the start of the weekend. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 47 suspected cases in patients, two in ICU, and 35 cases of confirmed coronavirus among employees at those hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.