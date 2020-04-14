Gloucester police will be warning, then fining people who violate city-ordered closures, according to Chief Edward Conley.
These closures and restrictions are in place:
All city playgrounds remain closed to the public.
The Gloucester Dog Park remains open through walk-in access only. Those who use the dog park are asked to practice social distancing while there. Parking is not allowed at Stage Fort Park.
Parking at three Gloucester beaches — Wingaersheek Beach, Good Harbor Beach and Niles Beach — is temporarily prohibited. Temporary parking restrictions are in place along nearby roads as well.
Parking is prohibited temporarily on Dogtown Road.
All non-essential businesses are closed to the public.
Many restaurants are open for takeout and delivery service only.
Special enforcement may occur at closed locations if officers notice an increased number of violations in order to ensure these orders are being followed, Conley said in a prepared statement.
Warnings will be given for any initial violations, as officers' top priority will be informing violators and requesting their compliance. Continued non-compliance, however, is punishable by citations of up to $300 and possible arrest, he said.
Parking tickets will be issued to those who violate parking restrictions.
Chief Edward Conley said changes have been made to the department's procedures and enforcement protocols during the COVID-19 emergency.
Officers will practice social distancing with each other and the public while working, utilizing tools such as their cruiser lights and publicaddress system to enforce compliance.
"We are taking these steps as a precaution to help protect our officers and the residents of Gloucester, especially as the peak of the pandemic approaches," Conley said. "These are unique times, and everyone's cooperation and support has not gone unnoticed. We're thankful for all who are staying home and practicing social distancing, both of which can make a significant difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve."
Here are Cape Ann's COVID-19 case numbers:
Gloucester: 65 confirmed cases, with four residents having died from the virus, as of Monday. Thirteen people are in home isolation, four are hospitalized, and 44 have recovered. The city is updated the case numbers three times a week.
Rockport: 14 cases, including those who have recovered, as of 5 p.m. April 13. The town is updating the numbers weekly on Mondays between 4 and 6 p.m.
Essex: Five cases as of April 4; two active, three recovered.
Manchester: Nine cases as of noon April 8. The town is only publicly sharing positive case numbers and updating them weekly on Wednesdays.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 42 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 38 suspected cases in patients, one in ICU, and 41 cases of confirmed coronavirus among employees at those hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.