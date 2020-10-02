State public health officials on Friday reported more than 750 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the second consecutive day with more than 700 cases and largest number for a single day since the end of May.
Officials also reported 10 new deaths, pushing the death toll in Massachusetts to at least 9,275.
Total cases surged past 131,200
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 300 confirmed cases on Wednesday, seven more than previous Wednesday, and 9,600 residents. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 87 confirmed cases Wednesday, same as Monday, and 2,317 residents tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-nine residents among the 87 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 28 confirmed cases on Wednesday, three more than previous Wednesday, and 1,139 tested.
Manchester: 23 confirmed cases on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 1,747 tested.
Local hospitals: On Thursday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were three suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, down one from Wednesday, and one patients in the Intensive Care Unit, down one from Wednesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.