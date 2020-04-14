Gloucester’s biggest event of the year has set back-up dates in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 annual St. Peter’s Fiesta will take place from June 24 through June 28 with the understanding that if postponement were to occur, a rescheduled modified event may be held on Sept. 12 and 13. The June dates were unanimously approved April 8 by the Planning and Development Standing Committee. The September dates are subject to city department scheduling confirmation and approvals at the May 7 Special Events Committee meeting.
“Because of the virus and we don’t know what is going to happen before that time, we would like to submit a request that if we needed a back up date it would be the weekend of Sept. 10 to the 13,” St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee President Joseph Novello said. “If we were to go to that second date, I am sure that it would not be a full-fledged Fiesta like we would do in June.”
Novello added that if Fiesta organizers had to change the dates he is not sure if their contracted entertainers and amusement companies would be able to switch gears due to other engagements.
Keeping up social distancing during events that historically bring lots of people to small areas of the city was an additional concern of the Fiesta’s president.
“We are hoping to have definite answer of whether or not we are going to be allowed to have the Fiesta in June by May 5,” he said.
The decision of whether or not the Fiesta happens depends on the local and state government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are taking it day by day,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “I’m hoping by the end of June we are — I don’t want to say we are normal — but it would be kind of nice to kick off the season with a ‘Welcome to Gloucester and here is the Fiesta.”
“I love to hear positive things like we are moving forward, but we have to take things day-by-day,” she reiterated.
As Fiesta organizers works with different vendors to prepare for the Fiesta, whenever it may occur, Standing Committee members were floored by all of their hard work during unprecedented times.
“I can only imagine how much work you have put into making this a wonderful event every year under normal circumstances, never mind what we are going through now,” said City Councilor Jennifer Holmgren, a committee member. “Thank you for your flexibility and for trying to keep on top of this.”
City Councilor Barry Pett focused on the importance of continued conversation.
“Keep us all informed as they know what is going on so that communication to the entire community and those that put the word out for our tourists can get the information spread out as quickly as possible,” he said.
Novello and Treasurer Anthony Cusumano plan on coming before the mayor on May 5 to give their final decision on when, or if, Fiesta will happen.
“On our end, regardless, on May 5 we will have to cancel it or move it to September or we are good to go,” Cusumano explained.
“It is one of the three,” he said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
