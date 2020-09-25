There were more than 450 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Massachusetts on Friday and public health officials announced the recent deaths of 10 people with the virus.
The Department of Public Health said Friday the 454 new cases it confirmed came from tests of 15,854 people — meaning about 2.86% of all tests came back positive.
The seven-day average of the state's positive test rate ticked up from 0.8% to 0.9% in Friday's report and hospitalizations continued to climb.
The 389 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of midday Friday represented an increase of 14 from Thursday and the sixth day in the last seven that the hospitalized population rose. As a three-day average, the number of COVID-19 hospital patients in Massachusetts is up 25 from about three weeks ago, according to DPH.
— Colin A. Young, SHNS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 293 confirmed cases, six active, and 8,373 residents tested as of Wednesday, same as the previous week. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 87 confirmed cases and 2,006 residents tested on Wednesday, same as Monday. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-nine residents among the 87 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 25 confirmed cases and 970 tested on Wednesday, same as the previous week.
Manchester: 23 confirmed cases and 1,458 tested on Wednesday, same as previous week.
Local hospitals: On Thursday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were nine suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, up four from Wednesday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, one more than Wednesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.