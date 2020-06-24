COVID-19 slows Trask Street project

As cars turn on to Trask Street this week, taking the gradual incline past a row of houses on either side, construction trucks, police officers and piles of excavated road and rubble take up a strip of the neighborhood.
New England Utility Constructors Inc. (NEUCO) is working on the gas mains as part of a larger area improvement project, which is scheduled to conclude next June. But some progress on this multi-year project has been halted until the utility company working with the city can finalize protocol to ensure safety during construction and the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Our biggest unknown is the fact that National Grid can't do service work for the gas mains until they have cleared their protocol for COVID," said Mike Hale, the city's Public Works director, explaining that the utility will need to tie all the houses into the new main line. "They are doing no internal work for buildings until that has been cleared."
The Trask Street Area Public Improvements Project began Oct. 15, 2019 — budgeted at $3.1 million — to improve certain water mains and water services on Trask, Warner, Shepherd, Millett and Sargent street; make sewerage system improvements, including pipe relining, pipe replacement, and manhole rehabilitation; complete sidewalk and curbing replacement; complete full width street paving; and place pavement markings and upgraded signage. Some of that work is now waiting on National Grid.
"We have a robust and detailed COVID-19 response plan as the safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority," Bob Kievra of National Grid wrote in an email to the Times. "While we don't have specifics at this time on when the next phase of this work will resume, our teams are constantly reviewing our work plans and making adjustments as appropriate while examining data on the virus and complying with all state guidelines."
The sewer and water work, Hale said, is complete.
Hale explained that until National Grid finalizes its protocol and completes the gas work, the city cannot finish paving the roads.
"The contractor is going to work as far as they can go and then they are going to demobilize," Hale said. "I am not going to have them do the work then have National Grid rip up the roads."
While the city's general contractor N. Granese & Sons Inc. has by contract until late June 2021 to complete the Trask Street Area Improvement Project, some residents aren't sure they can wait that long.
"I've lived here for 40 years and I'm ready to book it out of here," said Trask Street resident Carol Falcone.
Falcone detailed in a June 11 email to the Times that the day prior — before 7 a.m. — the neighborhood was awoken by natural gas subcontractor NEUCO workers putting up detour signs and using heavy equipment to dig up the street.
"No notices received from the city nor anyone else and when asked, the NEUCO worker apologized and was very aware that the residents are hardly ever informed/updated as to the work being planned or the intended schedule of such," she wrote.
A representative from NEUCO's media team did not return the Times' phone call or email in time for publication.
Falcone had been writing to City Councilor Melissa Cox with her concerns, and Cox responded that she too has been impacted by the work.
"We are all impacted by this work in our neighborhood," wrote Cox, who lives on Warner Street. "I have been without water, I have had frozen pipes, I have had many neighbors complain to me about the work but also say that they understand that this needs to move forward. Some have even said it gives them hope that improvements continue when it feels like the world is falling apart. Someone even sent me a message saying it was nice they start at 7 because it keeps them from sleeping in and creating bad habits."
In a follow-up conversation with the Times, Cox said that she can understand why people's feathers are getting ruffled but remembering it is for the greater good will help neighbors getting through the construction.
"There is a whole lot of disruption to everyone's cycle," she said. "This is something that we need to quickly move through. It is going to take cooperation on everyone's part."
As the construction continues throughout the summer, on-site Project Representative/Inspector Steve DeFeo is available between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 508-523-9284 to give insight on the status of project and address immediate concerns.
