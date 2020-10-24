In Massachusetts, new coronavirus cases reported in a single day surpassed 1,000 for the first time since May on Saturday.
Health officials reported 1,128 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. It’s the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since May.
The state has reported nearly 150,000 confirmed cases and more than 9,600 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 39 active cases among 390 confirmed cases Thursday, 26 fewer than Wednesday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19, 374 have recovered and 13,163 have been tested.
Rockport: 91 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 2,894 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy residents among the 91 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as the previous Wednesday, and 1,381 tested.
Manchester: 27 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous week, and 2,237 tested.
Local hospitals: On Friday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were five suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus, three more than Thursday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, one more than Thursday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.