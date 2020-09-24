Massachusetts reported 15 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 450 newly confirmed cases Thursday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,150 and its confirmed caseload to more than 126,800.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 370 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, and more than 70 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to more than 6,000 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 293 confirmed cases, six active, and 8,373 residents tested as of Wednesday, same as the previous week. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 87 confirmed cases and 2,006 residents tested on Wednesday, same as Monday. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-nine residents among the 87 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 25 confirmed cases and 970 tested on Wednesday, same as the previous week.
Manchester: 23 confirmed cases and 1,458 tested on Wednesday, same as previous week.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were five suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, on Wednesday at 5 p.m. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.