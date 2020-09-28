Massachusetts' coronavirus death toll surged past 9,200 on Monday as the state reported an additional 11 confirmed deaths.
The official death toll now stands at 9,202, though the actual number likely is higher because of deaths not attributed to COVID-19.
The state Department of Public Health also reported 367 new confirmed cases, pushing the total to nearly 129,000. Just under 420 patients were hospitalized on Monday, up slightly from Sunday.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 293 confirmed cases, six active, and 8,373 residents tested as of Wednesday, same as the previous week. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 87 confirmed cases, none active, on Monday, same as last Wednesday when 2,006 residents had been tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-nine residents among the 87 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 25 confirmed cases and 970 tested on Wednesday, same as the previous week.
Manchester: 23 confirmed cases and 1,458 tested on Wednesday, same as previous week.
Local hospitals: On Sunday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were four suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, down five from Thursday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than Thursday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.