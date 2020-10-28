The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts surged past 150,000 on Wednesday, as the state Department of Public Health reported more than 1,000 new confirmed cases for the fifth consecutive day.
The 1,137 new cases were out of 18,600 tests, a daily positivity rate of about 6.1%.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Massachusetts has now risen over the past two weeks from about 1% on Oct. 13 to almost 1.6% on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Massachusetts has now jumped over the past two weeks from more than 636 on Oct. 13 to nearly 1,082 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins.
The state also confirmed 36 new virus-related fatalities on Wednesday for a total of 9,700.
The number of patients in the hospital with the disease rose to 582, up 15 from the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care fell slightly to 106.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 32 active cases among 402 confirmed cases Monday, 12 fewer cases than last Thursday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 391 have recovered as of Monday. As of last Thursday, 13,163 had been tested.
Rockport: 91 confirmed cases Monday, the same as last Wednesday, when 2,894 were residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-two residents among the 91 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases last Wednesday when 1,381 had been tested.
Manchester: 28 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous week when 2,237 had been tested.
Local hospitals: On Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were 14 suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus, nine more than Friday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, the same as Thursday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.