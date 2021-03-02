The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 fell below 1,000 on Tuesday, while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 37.
The new numbers push the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 15,859 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 551,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were fewer than 800 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly 190 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 69. There were an estimated 29,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,597.
More than 1.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 1.2 million first doses and more than 565,000 second doses.
More than 2 million doses have been shipped to the state.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,560 confirmed cases Feb. 23, up from 1,512 on Feb. 16, and 40,616 tests given to residents. At least 39 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as of Feb. 22, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10.
Rockport: 240 confirmed cases, five active, on Monday, up from 233 on Feb. 23. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 212 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 9,030 tests had been given to residents as of Feb. 23.
Essex: 143 confirmed cases Saturday, up from 136 on Feb. 23, when 4,601 tests of residents had been administered. There have been 55 cases so far this year and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 193 confirmed cases, four active, last Wednesday, up from 192 on Feb. 23. More than 9,120 tests given.